UP Budget: What is Kanya Sumangala scheme for which UP government has allocated Rs 1,050cr

UP Budget: What is Kanya Sumangala scheme that UP government allocated 1,050cr

The Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna, has allocated ₹1,050 crore to Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana for the 2023-24 financial year in the state's budget for 2023. The scheme was launched on October 25, 2019, in Lucknow, and aims to provide financial assistance to families with a girl child/children. The scheme provides Rs. 15,000 to families with a girl child, which will be released in six installments upon completion of various milestones, such as vaccination, admission to class 1, 5, 9, and graduation. The scheme was launched along with Kanya Sumangala web portal. The launch of the scheme was conferred with symbolic cheques and certificates to some of the beneficiaries, and around 1.25 lakh registrations had already been initiated under the scheme.

In addition to the Kanya Sumangala scheme, the Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2023 also allocated Rs. 4,032 crore for destitute widows, Rs. 600 crore for the Samuhik Vivah scheme, and Rs. 150 crore for the Marriage Grant Scheme.

All you need to know about the scheme:

Eligibility: The eligibility criteria for the Kanya Sumangala Yojana requires the beneficiary to be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh, have a maximum of two daughters in the family, and have a family income of less than Rs. 3 lakh per year. Adopted girl children are also eligible for the scheme, and in case of twin girls, the third girl child can also enroll.

Purpose: The Kanya Sumangala Yojana focuses on providing financial assistance to the girl child, helping girls in UP complete their education, establishing an equal sex-ratio, eliminating female foeticide, and developing positive thinking.

Requirements: To enroll in the scheme, beneficiaries must provide documents such as parent/guardian's Aadhaar card, ration card, bank details and passbook, proof of annual income, and passport size photos of the parents and girl child.

