Saturday, February 01, 2025
     
Union Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman bring some cheer to middle class with her budget?

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey on Friday ahead of the presentation of the Budget. Here is the latest developments related to Union Budget.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 20:24 IST, Updated : Feb 01, 2025 7:34 IST
Union Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman bring some cheer to middle class with her budget?

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Sitharaman is set to deliver her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation on Saturday, including last year's Interim Budget. During pre-Budget consultations with industry representatives, several key recommendations were made to the finance ministry. These included middle-class tax relief, fuel excise duty reductions, and maintaining focus on public capital expenditure. The fifth consultation round, attended by Finance Minister Sitharaman and senior officials, emphasized employment creation while also addressing economic consumption stimulation and factor market reforms to enhance growth. Before the 2025 Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi  expressed confidence that India would achieve its Viksit Bharat goal by its centenary of independence in 2047, stating the budget would energize and inspire the nation. PM Modi said that India has established itself well on the global pedestal, noting this would be the first full Budget of his third term.  PM Modi said that he believes the Budget would provide new momentum to India's growth, assuring that India would achieve developed status by 2047 through the collective determination of its 140 crore citizens. He stressed his administration's third term would pursue comprehensive national development with mission-oriented focus.

 

Live updates :Union Budget 2025

  • Feb 01, 2025 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    People in Mumbai voice their expectations

    People in Mumbai voice their expectations as Union Budget2025 is all set to be presented in Parliament today. 

  • Feb 01, 2025 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Emphasis will be on employment and skilling

    This budget is also set against the backdrop of slower domestic consumption and activity, which is likely to be in focus in the announcements. Emphasis will be on employment and skilling with a focus on boosting incomes, support labour intensive sectors, draw in private sector players, and defend against a tougher geopolitical environment.

  • Feb 01, 2025 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Budget is expected to contain measures to shore up weakening economic growth

    The Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 is expected to contain measures to shore up weakening economic growth while being fiscally prudent. It is likely to focus on steps to boost consumption while sticking to the roadmap of narrowing the fiscal deficit.

  • Feb 01, 2025 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Hopes running high of tax cut as FM Sitharaman to present record 8th budget

    A cut or tweak in income tax rates/slabs to ease the burden of middle class struggling with high prices and stagnant wage growth is widely expected in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's record setting eighth consecutive Budget. The Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 is expected to contain measures to shore up weakening economic growth while being fiscally prudent. It is likely to focus on steps to boost consumption while sticking to the roadmap of narrowing the fiscal deficit.

  • Feb 01, 2025 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Union Budget 2025-26 is set to be presented today

    The Union Budget 2025-26 is set to be presented on Saturday, anticipating to strike a balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence while addressing the expectations of taxpayers, businesses, and key industries.

     

