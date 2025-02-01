Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman bring some cheer to middle class with her budget?

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Sitharaman is set to deliver her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation on Saturday, including last year's Interim Budget. During pre-Budget consultations with industry representatives, several key recommendations were made to the finance ministry. These included middle-class tax relief, fuel excise duty reductions, and maintaining focus on public capital expenditure. The fifth consultation round, attended by Finance Minister Sitharaman and senior officials, emphasized employment creation while also addressing economic consumption stimulation and factor market reforms to enhance growth. Before the 2025 Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India would achieve its Viksit Bharat goal by its centenary of independence in 2047, stating the budget would energize and inspire the nation. PM Modi said that India has established itself well on the global pedestal, noting this would be the first full Budget of his third term. PM Modi said that he believes the Budget would provide new momentum to India's growth, assuring that India would achieve developed status by 2047 through the collective determination of its 140 crore citizens. He stressed his administration's third term would pursue comprehensive national development with mission-oriented focus.