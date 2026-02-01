Union Budget 2026: Physical copies of of the budget brought to Parliament | Video Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Union Budget 2026-27. Following the approval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth record Budget in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi:

The physical copies of of the budget were on Sunday brought to the Parliament just before FM Shitharaman presented her budget in the Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Union Budget 2026-27. Following the approval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth record Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman had in 2019 replaced leather briefcase

This is the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office. Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth. This year's Budget would also be in paperless form.

Sitharaman on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu. As per established tradition, the finance minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament.

Sitharaman poses with her Budget team

Sitharaman posed with her Budget team in front of her office at Kartavya Bhavan. Wearing a magenta-coloured Tamil Nadu's Kanchivaram saree, she was holding a tablet in a red pouch with the national emblem, along with the Minister of State and all six secretaries in her ministry.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. The President extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister and her team for the presentation of Budget," President of India office said in a post on X.