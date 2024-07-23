Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Union Budget 2024: Key highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Let's look at key highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 13:07 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget 2024, Budget
Image Source : INDIA TV Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in the parliament today. The Finance Minister presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Here are key highlights from the Budget 2024 speech:

  • The people of India have reinforced their faith in govt led by Modi and re-elected it for the third term.
  • Global income is still in the grip of policy,
  • India's economic growth to shine
  • India's inflation continues to be stable and moving towards 4 per cent crore and inflation stands at 3.1 per cent.
  • PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna was extended for 5 years benefiting 80 crore people. 
  • As mentioned in the interim budget, we need to focus on the poor, women, youth and farmers.
  • Budget to focus on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class.
  • Budget for FY25 to provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education and employment and skill.
  • Govt will undertake a comprehensive review of research to develop climate resilient seeds.
  • In the next 2 years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming.
  • Large-scale vegetable production clusters would be promoted to increase production.
  • Govt in partnership with states will promote digital public infra for agriculture.

 

 

 

