Union Budget 2024: Key highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in the parliament today. The Finance Minister presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Here are key highlights from the Budget 2024 speech: