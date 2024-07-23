Union Budget 2024: Experts request govt to remove 18 per cent GST on mental health services

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Budget 2024

Union Budget 2024: Experts have urged the government to either remove or reduce the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on mental health services and to allocate resources effectively to support India's journey toward becoming a mentally resilient society, ahead of the Union Budget presentation. Mental health is a key area that can greatly affect the nation's productivity and economic well-being.

Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Director of Manasthali Wellness said, "Mental health issues are highly prevalent, yet are poorly managed and are affecting a significant number of our population. In the upcoming Budget, we urge the government to remove or reduce the 18 per cent GST on mental health services."

Experts suggest that the rising mental health issues have led to a growing demand for health insurance policies that cover both physical and mental health. However, many people are not reporting these conditions due to the high costs associated with medications and therapies.

Divya Mohindroo, a counselling psychologist, emphasised the importance of implementing comprehensive policies to address India’s mental health crisis. She also stressed the need to expand the workforce in the mental health sector. “Out of an estimated 150 million people needing mental health services, only fewer than 30 million seek help,” Mohindroo said.

“Lack of mental health professionals is crippling in India, with merely 0.3 psychiatrists, 0.07 psychologists, and 0.07 social workers available per 100,000 people,” she added.

“There should be specific measures for mental health, and we are hopeful the Budget will prioritise this urgent issue. There is an immediate need to strengthen India's mental health workforce, with just one psychiatrist per two lakh people,” Mohindroo said.

She also suggested “scholarships to train professionals to help reduce this gap”.

The experts also suggested incorporating mental health services into healthcare insurance coverage. “While government centres receive some relief, private practitioners are left burdened. Extending tax benefits to private practitioners is crucial, given the high operational costs for the average therapist. In addition to acknowledging the financial difficulties experienced by private practitioners, this change would help lower the cost and increase public accessibility to mental health care,” Kapoor said.

“This will help our citizens access mental healthcare without burdening them financially,” added Mohindroo.

