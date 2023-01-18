Union Budget 2023: Indian Edtech sector wants tax breaks, more funding for research

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO One of the key demands of the edtech sector is for tax exemptions on e-learning products and services.

Budget 2023: In the upcoming Union Budget 2023, the Indian edtech sector is demanding tax exemptions and increased allocation for research and development. With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the shift towards online learning, the edtech industry has seen a significant boost in recent months. However, industry leaders believe that tax exemptions and increased government support will be crucial for the sector's continued growth.

One of the key demands of the edtech sector is for tax exemptions on e-learning products and services. Currently, e-learning products and services are taxed at the same rate as traditional classroom-based education. Industry leaders argue that this tax structure puts a burden on edtech companies and hinders their ability to compete with traditional educational institutions. By providing tax exemptions for e-learning products and services, the government can encourage the growth of the edtech sector and make online education more accessible to students.

Another major demand of the edtech sector is for increased allocation for research and development. With the rapid pace of technological change, it is essential for edtech companies to invest in research and development to stay ahead of the curve. However, many edtech companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), struggle to find the resources to invest in R&D.

To support the growth of the edtech sector, the government should increase allocation for R&D in the Union Budget 2023. This will not only help edtech companies to innovate and improve their products and services, but also help to create a more dynamic and competitive edtech industry.

The government's support for the edtech sector is also necessary to bridge the digital divide in India. Many students, particularly those from rural areas and low-income families, do not have access to quality education. Online education can be a game-changer in addressing this issue, but it requires government support to make it accessible to all.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Indian edtech sector?

The Indian edtech sector refers to the industry of companies that provide educational technology and e-learning solutions in India.

Q2. Why is the Indian edtech sector demanding tax exemptions in the upcoming Union Budget 2023?

The Indian edtech sector is demanding tax exemptions because they believe that the current tax structure puts a burden on edtech companies and hinders their ability to compete with traditional educational institutions. Tax exemptions would encourage the growth of the edtech sector and make online education more accessible to students.

