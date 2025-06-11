Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in green, Nifty holds 25,100 Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,528 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 542 were trading in the red. 122 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued to trade in a narrow range on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, despite strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 82,473.02 with a gain of 81.3 points, Nifty started the trading session at 25,134.15 with a minor gain of 29.9 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,391.72 and the Nifty 50 at 25,104.25. The broader indices started the session in green, with the BSE Smallcap adding 210.23 points or 0.39 per cent and the BSE Midcap index adding 91.33 points or 0.20 per cent.

"For the second consecutive day, Nifty could not add much to initial gains. For now, this reluctance could be passed off as a consolidation phase rather treat them as a reversal warning. We will continue to play for the 25235-460 objectives as long as dips do not extend beyond 25068/26. Alternatively, direct fall below 24900/863 could signal weakness, though we prefer to see past 24640 before switching sides," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Axis Bank and NTPC were in green in the opening trade, with Eternal being the biggest gainer with a jump of 1.15 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Power Grid, Asian Paints and Maruti were in the red, with L&T falling 0.54 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,528 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 542 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-two stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 25,200.50 against the previous close of 25,144.50.