Railways get record push in Budget 2026 with Rs 2.78 lakh crore allocation The funds will be directed towards critical projects such as new rail lines, track doubling and electrification, station redevelopment, procurement of modern rolling stock, and safety upgrades.

New Delhi:

The Union Budget 2026 has allocated a record Rs 2.78 lakh crore for the Ministry of Railways, marking the highest-ever allocation for the sector. The increased outlay shows the Centre’s strategy of leveraging rail infrastructure to boost economic activity, enhance logistics efficiency and create large-scale employment. In the previous financial year (FY26), Indian Railways received a total allocation of Rs 2.55 lakh crore, including Rs 2.52 lakh crore towards capital expenditure.

For FY27, the allocation has been raised to Rs 2.78 lakh crore, with capital expenditure continuing to dominate railway spending.

Capex focus on expansion, safety and modernisation

Capital expenditure for Railways has been pegged at Rs 2.78 lakh crore for FY27, up from Rs 2.52 lakh crore in FY26. The funds will be directed towards critical projects such as new rail lines, track doubling and electrification, station redevelopment, procurement of modern rolling stock, and safety upgrades.

Over the past few years, Railways has emerged as one of the largest recipients of government capital expenditure. According to budget documents, the ministry has been allocated capital spending of Rs 2,93,030 crore, while the total outlay for the Railways in Budget 2026-27 stands at Rs 2,78,030 crore the highest in its history.

Seven high-speed rail corridors announced

Alongside the record allocation, the government has proposed seven high-speed rail corridors to be developed as “growth connectors” across key economic regions of the country. These corridors are expected to strengthen inter-city connectivity and support regional development.

The proposed corridors include:

Mumbai–Pune

Pune–Hyderabad

Hyderabad–Bengaluru

Hyderabad–Chennai

Chennai–Bengaluru

Bengaluru–Varanasi

Varanasi–Siliguri

A southern high-speed rail triangle connecting Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad has also been announced. Welcoming the Budget, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said it lays a solid foundation for India’s long-term development.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vaishnaw said, “I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. A strong base has been created for all-round development and for Viksit Bharat. For the Railways, seven new high-speed corridors have been announced, along with a new dedicated freight corridor.”

Growth, jobs and investment at the core

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the proposals would directly benefit youth, women and farmers while encouraging both public and private investment. “Our first duty is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics,” Sitharaman told Parliament.