Massive flyover push: Ghaziabad to unveil major infrastructure drive to fix jam-stricken roads According to GDA Vice-Chairman Nand Kishore Kala, the authority is working on a mobility plan aimed at improving the city's traffic system

Ghaziabad:

To reduce congestion in Ghaziabad, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is working on a new plan. Under GDA’s plan, new infrastructure will be built, including flyovers at Hapur Chungi, Rajnagar Extension, and Chaudhary Mod. Along with this, the city will see major upgradation, with seven intersections slated for major overhaul. The city is also expected to be freed from traffic congestion, as major congestion points will be addressed to ensure smoother movement.

Estimated cost of Rs 350 crore

To give a new outlook to Ghaziabad’s transportation system, a flyover will be built at Hapur Chungi. It will connect the Authority Centre in Sector 23 of Sanjay Nagar to Kavinagar Police Station via Hapur Chungi. The project is incurring an estimated cost of approximately Rs 350 crore. Once completed, the flyover will provide relief to vehicles travelling towards the Delhi–Meerut Expressway and NH-9.

Additionally, a flyover is being planned from the GD Goenka School to the Meerut Road to make the Rajnagar Extension congestion-free. Slated to run for more than four kilometres, it will cost approximately Rs 400 crore. The proposal for this flyover has been sent to the government.

According to GDA Vice-Chairman Nand Kishore Kala, the authority is working on a mobility plan aimed at improving the city's traffic system. This plan, to be prepared by the Centre for Road Safety Institute (CRRI), will facilitate the upgrade work on seven intersections and major congestion points in the city.

Major intersections to be improved

Among the seven intersections, five major points will also be improved. These include Hapur Mod, Kavinagar Tiraha, Rajbagh, Pratap Vihar, Hapur Road T-point, Rajnagar Extension Rotary, Sihani Chungi, Arthala, Mohan Nagar Rotary, and Kukreja Mall intersection.

After the completion of improvement work, vehicle movement will become smoother, significantly reducing the traffic jams.

The GDA vice-chairman added that the GDA is preparing its own land bank. Under this, land is being acquired from farmers through mutual consent for the new township in Harsaonpuram.