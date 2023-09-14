Indian markets close on positive Note: Nifty surpasses 20,100, Sensex at 67,500

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange building

In a dynamic trading session on Thursday, the Indian stock market witnessed a surge, with both the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex hitting record highs during early trading hours. The NSE Nifty 50 closed the session with a 0.16% gain, settling at 20,103.10 points, while the BSE Sensex registered an increase of 52.01 points to conclude at 67,519.00 points.

Notably, the Nifty 50 reached a new milestone by hitting an all-time high of 20,167.65, and the BSE Sensex also joined the rally by achieving a fresh all-time high of 67,771.05 points in the early trading session.

The broader market indices closed in positive territory, with significant gains driven by mid- and small-cap stocks. The Bank Nifty saw an increase of 91.40 points, reaching 46,000.85 points. Most of the sectoral indices displayed positive trends, except for Media and FMCG, which experienced minor corrections of 0.40% and 0.15%, respectively.

Investors should note that market volatility remains relatively high, as indicated by a 4.58% increase in the VIX (Volatility Index). These record-breaking moves in the stock market underscore the ongoing dynamism and activity in the Indian financial landscape.

Nifty Auto leads gains in key sectors

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian stock market, the Nifty Auto sector emerged as a standout performer, closing with impressive gains of over 1%. Notable contributors to this surge included Eicher Motor, M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra), and Bharat Forge, which stood out as key gainers within the segment.

Additionally, other crucial sectoral indices exhibited their strength during the trading session. The Realty and Metal indices also recorded substantial gains of more than 1%, reflecting positive market sentiment in these sectors. Conversely, the Bank Nifty remained relatively unchanged, ending the session on a flat note.

In contrast, the PSU Bank Index outperformed expectations, closing with a robust gain of 1.64%, further highlighting the dynamic nature of the Indian stock market and the varying performances across sectors.

