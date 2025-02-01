Saturday, February 01, 2025
     
  5. Budget 2025: Sitharaman announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Budget 2025: Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana has been announced for farmers in the budget. The government also announced the formation of the Makhana Board in Bihar.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Feb 01, 2025 11:36 IST, Updated : Feb 01, 2025 11:50 IST
Budget 2025, Union Budget 2025, Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : YOUTUBE Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana in the Union Budget 2025, covering 100 districts with low yields, modern crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. She said that the scheme would benefit 1.7 crore farmers. 

100 districts to be included in PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana

Presenting her record eighth consecutive budget, the Finance Minister said, "PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana - developing agri districts program...Our government will undertake a PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states. Through the convergence of existing schemes and specialised measures, the program will cover 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. It aims to enhance cultural productivity."

Govt to launch 6-year programme for 'Atmanirbharta' in pulses

Sitharaman announced that the government will launch on six-year programme for 'Atamnirbharta' in pulses with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. Central agencies such as NAFED and NCCF will be prepared to procure these pulses from farmers who register with the agencies and enter into agreements. This initiative will run over the next four years, ensuring support and guaranteed procurement for farmers.

She further said that the government will launch rural prosperity, and resilience programme focusing on youth, women and farmers. 

Sitharaman said a comprehensive programme for raising vegetables, fruit production, and providing remunerative prices will also be launched.

