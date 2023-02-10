'...still India is fastest-growing major economy'- FM Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to Budget 2023 debate in LS

Follow us on Image Source : LOK SABHA FM Nirmala Sitharaman replies to Budget 2023 debate in Lok Sabha

Parliament Budget Session: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday hailed the government's economic policies during the reply to the Budget 2023 debate in Lok Sabha.

She asserted despite of global slowdown India is still the fastest-growing major economy.

The government chose capex route to revive the economy as it has a great multiplier effect, she added.

"If I can put in a few words the essence of budget 2023-24- it balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limits of fiscal prudence," said Sitharaman.

She added the total resources being transferred to states, that is, Central share from taxes and releases under centrally sponsored schemes put together was estimated to be at 17.98 Lakh Crores and this was higher by 1.55 Lakh crores compared to last year.

