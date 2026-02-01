Education Budget 2026: Top 10 announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman on education sector Education Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday (February 1). Check top 10 allocations in education sector

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed setting up of three new All India Institute of Ayurveda, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research. Sitharaman has also announced setting up of five university townships.

Education Budget: Top 10 announcements on education sector

Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed for setting up of three new All India Institute of Ayurveda

Sitharaman has proposed for setting up of three new National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Five university townships will be set up

Girls hostel will be established in every districts

Centre proposed for setting up of one National Institute of Design (NID)

Centre has proposed to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for medical purposes under the liberalised remittance scheme, popularly known as LRS, from 5 per cent to 2 per cent

Government has proposed the formation of high-level committee in the area of 'Education to Employment and Entrepreneurship'. This committee will recommend measures focused on the services sector as a key driver for a developed India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha and proposed a scheme to support states to set up five regional hubs in the country to promote India as a medical tourism hub. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country. There are over 700 districts in the country. She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.

The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat. The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.