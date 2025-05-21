Dixon Share Price: Stock of BSE 200 company crashes nearly 8% despite strong Q4 results - Here's why Dixon Share Price: The stock shed Rs 1,294.15 to touch the intraday low of Rs 15,272.75 - a dip of 7.81 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Mumbai:

Dixon Technologies Share Price: Shares of Electronics manufacturing services company Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd crashed nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday, i.e. on May 21, 2205, even as the company has reported strong quarterly results wherein its consolidated net profit jumped four-fold. The stock started the session in the green at Rs 16,570 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 16,566.90. The momentum continued as the scrip hit the intraday high of Rs 16,650. However, shares soon came under selling pressure and fell nearly 8 per cent.

The stock shed Rs 1,294.15 to touch the intraday low of Rs 15,272.75 - a dip of 7.81 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. This sharp comes as investors tried to book profit after the tech company posted a strong set of numbers.

This stock has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 5.36 per cent. The fall in the counter comes as the consumer durables - electronic segment has fallen by 5.52 per cent.

However, the stock has been moving higher than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day and 20-day moving averages

Dixon Technologies Quarterly Results

The company has reported over a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit. The consolidated net profit of the company jumped to Rs 464.95 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 as against a consolidated net profit of Rs 97.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The surge in net profit comes on the back of robust revenue growth.

Total expenses of the company in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 9,981.92 crore compared to Rs 4,547.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Dixon Technologies Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 418 per cent to its investors. In five years, the stock has gained 1,731 per cent. However, it has corrected over 12 per cent so far this year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)