Dividend, stock split: From TCS to Kotak Mahindra, these shares to trade ex-date next week From IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Kotak Mahindra, stocks of these companies will trade ex-date this week for stock split, bonus issue and interim dividend.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets started the week on a negative note, amid renewed US tariff threats and rising geopolitical tensions. Sensex and Nifty tanked nearly 1 per cent in late morning trade amid persistent foreign fund outflows. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 715.17 points or 0.85 per cent to 82,861.07 in late morning trade, the 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 209.9 points or 0.81 per cent to 25,473.40. Amid this, investors are expected to keep a close track of key corporate actions this week.

From IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Kotak Mahindra, stocks of these companies will trade ex-date this week for stock split, bonus issue and interim dividend. Let's have a look at the details here:

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd will trade ex-date on January 13, 2026, for a 4:1 bonus issue. The company has also fixed January 13 as the record date. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 3,098, with a gain of 1.74 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 52,618.01 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

The private bank has announced the sub-division of one existing equity share of the Bank having a face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, into equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 each, fully paidup. The record date for this corporate action is January 14, 2026. This means, investors having shares in their account before this date will be eligible for the corporate action.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

The board of directors of Ajmera Realty & Infra India has approved the sub-division or split of 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten only) each, into 5 (Five) fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each.

Best Agrolife

The company has announced a sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up and issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e., 1 bonus equity share of face value Re 1 each for every 2 equity shares held. The company has fixed Friday, January 16, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 and has fixed January 16, 2026, as the record date for this corporate action.

TAAL Tech Ltd

TAAL Tech Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 and has fixed January 16 as the record date.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

The IT major has not announced the amount for its interim dividend, but has fixed January 16 as the ex-date and January 17 as the record date.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)