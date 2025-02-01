Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty gain ahead of Budget

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sensex and Nifty maintained a positive trend during the last trading session.

Budget2025, Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is open for a special trading session today, February 1, 2025, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025-26. The market will be open for its usual timings, and equity market trading will begin at 9:15 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Earlier on Friday, Sensex and Nifty maintained their positive trend after the release of the Economic Survey 2024-25. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 790.

11 points to 77,549.92. The NSE Nifty climbed 281.2 points to 23,530.70.