Budget: Sitharaman says customs duty rationalised on key items with focus on domestic manufacturing

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2026 and announced a set of indirect tax measures, aimed at further simplifying the tariff structure, supporting domestic manufacturing, promoting export competitiveness, and correcting inversion in duty. A key element of the Budget proposals is the continued rationalisation of customs duty exemptions. To continue weeding out long-standing customs duty exemptions, she proposed removing certain exemptions for items manufactured in India or for which imports are negligible.

FM proposes to increase limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs

The finance minister proposed to increase the limit for duty-free imports of specified inputs used for processing seafood products for export, from the current 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the FOB value of the previous year's export turnover.

She also proposed allowing duty-free imports of specified inputs, currently available for exports of leather or synthetic footwear, for exports of Shoe Uppers as well.

Sitharaman proposes extending export period for final products

The finance minister also proposed extending the export period for final products from the existing 6 months to 1 year for exporters of leather or textile garments, leather or synthetic footwear, and other leather products.

She extended the basic customs duty exemption given to capital goods used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries to those used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for battery energy storage systems, too.Exemption on basic customs duty on import of sodium antimonate for use in manufacture of solar glass has been announced.Further, she proposed extending the existing basic customs duty exemption on imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects until 2035 and expanding it to all nuclear plants, irrespective of capacity.

