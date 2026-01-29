'Budget should ease household burden': Homemakers seek middle-class, women-friendly Union Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Budget on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 28 and continues till April 2, with one break.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026–27, homemakers across the country have urged the Centre to ease the financial burden on middle-class families, citing rising living costs and the growing strain on household budgets. They called on the government to prioritise women-centric and middle-class-friendly measures in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to news agency ANI, several women highlighted the steady rise in prices of essential commodities such as pulses, cooking oil and LPG, and expressed hope that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would address these concerns.

Indhira, a homemaker, said reducing LPG prices should be a priority, while also calling for tax relief for salaried employees. "If there is a tax waiver for salaried employees, disposable income can be channelled into investments, which will help the economy," she said.

She also suggested technological upgrades to enhance women's safety on railways, including AI-enabled cameras in trains and stations, improved cleanliness in waiting rooms and toilets, and lower health insurance premiums. "A reduction in insurance premiums will create additional disposable income for families. I also request the government to allocate more funds and schemes for artists, which can help homemakers turn into entrepreneurs," Indhira added.

Another homemaker, Jyotsana, said she hopes the budget will favour the middle class through tax reductions and curbs on rising fuel prices. "I expect it to be in favour of the middle class. Taxes should be levied. The soaring oil prices should also be curbed. CGST rates should be reduced to support the middle class," she said.

Radhika echoed similar concerns, stressing the need for price control on everyday products. "Prices for the everyday products should be reduced. The middle class faces challenges with daily expenses, which should be addressed. The budget should be made keeping women's needs in mind," she stated.

Earlier on January 29, President Droupadi Murmu, in her ceremonial Address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget Session, outlined the Government's overarching vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and highlighted the Government's sustained focus on strengthening the public healthcare system and improving health outcomes for all citizens.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey of India will be presented today (January 29), followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

