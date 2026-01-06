Budget 2026: Railways budgetary spend for first three quarters of current fiscal crosses Rs 2 lakh crore Indian Railways has spent more than 80 per cent of its gross budgetary support by December 2025. Major initiatives such as Vande Bharat expansion, Kavach deployment and near-total electrification reflect a decade of transformative investment.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Railways has announced that the Indian Railways has already utilised 80.54 per cent of its total gross budgetary support of Rs 2,52,200 crore by the end of December 2025. According to the ministry, this amounts to Rs 2,03,138 crore and marks a 6.54 per cent rise in utilisation compared to the corresponding period in December 2024. A major share of this expenditure has been channelled into safety upgrades, infrastructure expansion, modernisation projects and improved passenger amenities.

Vision of a future-ready rail network

Officials said Indian Railways is rapidly transforming itself into a future-ready organisation that delivers faster, safer and world-class rail travel at affordable prices. They highlighted that the strong pace of GBS utilisation reflects a focused approach to building a modern and deeply connected transport ecosystem across the country.

Strong utilisation across key segments

The ministry's press note revealed that 84 per cent of the allocated funds under safety-related works have already been used. In the category of capacity augmentation, Indian Railways has spent Rs 76,048 crore from the allocated Rs 1,09,238 crore, achieving 69 pe rcent utilisation. For customer amenities, 80 per cent of the allotted amount has been spent, totalling Rs 9,575 crore until December 2025.

Decade of upgrades shows visible outcomes

The steady rise in capital expenditure over the past decade has translated into major upgrades across the network. The ministry listed several milestones which include the launch of 164 Vande Bharat train services, 30 Amrit Bharat train services, extensive deployment of the Kavach automatic train protection system, electrification of more than 99 per cent of the broad-gauge network and widespread progress across new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, PSU investments and metropolitan transport systems.

These initiatives have delivered noticeable improvements in speed, safety and passenger comfort while ensuring that fares remain within reach for the common traveller. With the Vande Bharat Sleeper set for inauguration soon, the Railways is preparing to reshape long-distance travel for the coming decade.

Targets on track for FY 2025-26

According to the ministry, the ongoing pace of expenditure indicates that the GBS utilisation plan for the current financial year is firmly on track. It added that infrastructure works are being executed at a strong pace and the set targets for 2025-26 are likely to be met in full.

