Budget 2026: From cancer drug relief to 'Biopharma Shakti' mission, check 10 health sector highlights Budget 2026 focuses on affordable healthcare with cheaper cancer medicines, a Rs 10K crore Biopharma SHAKTI mission, workforce expansion and upgrades to medical and traditional health infrastructure. Let's check the major health sector highlights from the Budget 2026 session.

New Delhi: Union Budget 2026 on February 1 places strong emphasis on strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem by making medicines for 17 types of cancer and seven rare diseases more affordable, expanding domestic biopharma manufacturing through the ₹10,000-crore Biopharma SHAKTI mission, and upgrading healthcare infrastructure. Let's check out 10 major health sector highlights from the Union Budget 2026 session. Medicines for 17 types of cancer are to become cheaper as the government exempts basic customs duty on key cancer drugs, bringing major relief to patients. Medicines for 7 additional rare diseases have been included for customs duty exemption on personal imports of drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes (FSMP). Biopharma SHAKTI mission launched with ₹10,000 crore outlay to promote domestic production of biologics and biosimilars and address non-communicable diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders. Institutions for allied health professionals to be upgraded and expanded, covering optometry, radiology, anaesthesia and behavioural health in the government sector. 1.5 lakh caregivers to be trained over five years to strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery and long-term care services. Five regional medical hubs to be set up in PPP mode, creating employment opportunities for doctors and allied health professionals. Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to be established to boost education, research and clinical care in traditional medicine. AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories to be upgraded to ensure higher certification standards and availability of skilled personnel. WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar to be strengthened for evidence-based research, training and global awareness of traditional medicine systems Emergency and Trauma Care Centres to be expanded by 50% in district hospitals, improving access to critical care during emergencies, especially for vulnerable populations. Download Budget 2026 highlights here.