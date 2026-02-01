Budget 2026: From cancer drug relief to 'Biopharma Shakti' mission, check 10 health sector highlights

Union Budget 2026 on February 1 places strong emphasis on strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem by making medicines for 17 types of cancer and seven rare diseases more affordable, expanding domestic biopharma manufacturing through the ₹10,000-crore Biopharma SHAKTI mission, and upgrading healthcare infrastructure. Let's check out 10 major health sector highlights from the Union Budget 2026 session.
- Medicines for 17 types of cancer are to become cheaper as the government exempts basic customs duty on key cancer drugs, bringing major relief to patients.
- Medicines for 7 additional rare diseases have been included for customs duty exemption on personal imports of drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes (FSMP).
- Biopharma SHAKTI mission launched with ₹10,000 crore outlay to promote domestic production of biologics and biosimilars and address non-communicable diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders.
- Institutions for allied health professionals to be upgraded and expanded, covering optometry, radiology, anaesthesia and behavioural health in the government sector.
- 1.5 lakh caregivers to be trained over five years to strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery and long-term care services.
- Five regional medical hubs to be set up in PPP mode, creating employment opportunities for doctors and allied health professionals.
- Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to be established to boost education, research and clinical care in traditional medicine.
- AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories to be upgraded to ensure higher certification standards and availability of skilled personnel.
- WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar to be strengthened for evidence-based research, training and global awareness of traditional medicine systems
- Emergency and Trauma Care Centres to be expanded by 50% in district hospitals, improving access to critical care during emergencies, especially for vulnerable populations.