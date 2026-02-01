Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces rare earth corridors in four states, including Tamil Nadu The Government had approved the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet' with a financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore.

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed extending support to mineral-rich states such as Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu for setting up dedicated rare earth corridors. Presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27, Sitharaman recalled that a scheme for rare earth permanent magnets was launched in November 2025. Under this, the government approved the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets with a financial outlay of Rs 7,280 crore.

The scheme aims to establish an integrated manufacturing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India, covering the entire value chain, from rare earth oxides to finished magnets. "We now propose to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated rare earth corridors," announced Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27.

To build the current rare earth capacity, Sitharaman proposed to establish high-tech tool rooms by central public sector enterprises at two locations as digitally enabled automation service bureaus that locally design, test and manufacture high precision components at scale and at lower cost. She also proposed a scheme for the enhancement of construction and infrastructure equipments will be introduced to strengthen domestic manufacturing of high-value and technologically advanced CIE.

Semiconductor Mission 1.0

In her budget speech, the Finance Minsiter announced the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, with a Rs 40,000 crore outlay, aiming to boost the country's semiconductor ecosystem. This initiative focuses on producing equipment and materials, designing full-stack Indian intellectual property, and strengthening supply chains.

While presenting the Union Budget 2026, the Finance Minister stated that the new mission will focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and a skilled workforce.

Sitharaman also highlighted the success of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, launched in April 2025 with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore. She stated that the scheme has already received investment commitments double the targets.

"India's semiconductor mission, 1.0 expanded India's semiconductor sector capabilities. Building on this, we launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, develop full-stack Indian IP, and strengthen supply chains. We will also focus on industry-led research and training centers to develop technology and a skilled workforce. The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme launched in April 2025 with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crores already has investment commitments at double the targets. We propose to increase the outlay to Rs 40,000 crore to capitalise on this momentum," Sitharaman said.

FM announces Rs 20,000-crore carbon capture, utilisation scheme

Finance Minister Sitharaman proposed Rs 20,000 crore for a carbon capture and utilisation scheme across sectors, including steel and cement. Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, the minister said the government will provide incentives for manufacturing seaplanes in the country as part of efforts to boost tourism.

Meanwhile, a high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat' will be set up, Sitharaman said, announcing various measures to boost the economy.

Among others, the minister proposed developing seven high-speed corridors between cities as growth connectors, and also have a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways, which will be set up in Varanasi and Patna.

According to the minister, the Indian banking sector today is characterised by strong balance sheet, historic highs and profitability, improved asset quality and coverage.

Noting that the sector is well placed to futuristically evaluate the measures needed to continue on the path of reform-led growth, Sitharaman said a high-level committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat will be set up.