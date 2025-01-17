Budget 2025: Parliament Budget session in two phases, from January 31 to April 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget 2025.

The Parliament Budget Session is scheduled to be held from January 31 to April 4, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1. The first part of the Budget 2025 will be held between January 31 to February, while the second part will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4.

In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the economic survey.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the budget.

Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process. The entire budget session will have 27 sittings.