Budget 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, check details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2025 for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday. Like every year, the Budget session will be conducted in two parts. The first part started on January 31 and will conclude on February 13, 2025. And the second part will start on March 10 and end on April 4, 2025. The Budget session of the Parliament started with the Presidential address by Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Budget 2025 Date and Time

The Budget speech by FM Sitharaman will be delivered in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on February 1. She will outline budgetary allocations and revenue expectations for the upcoming financial year. After her speech in the lower house, the Budget documents will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha later.

Budget 2025: When and Where to Watch live streaming

The Budget speech of FM Sitharaman will be broadcast live from 11:00 am on February 1 and can be watched on the official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in) and on Sansad TV.

For live updates, you can also tune in to India TV and visit indiatvnews.com for the latest news and coverage. India TV will provide live blog updates on the Budget speech, covering political, industry, and market reactions. The budget coverage on India TV will include in-depth articles, expert viewpoints, and data analyses.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Record

Interestingly, this will be FM Sitharaman’s eighth Budget presentation in Parliament and her second under the Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0 government. So far, she has delivered six annual budgets and two interim budgets, surpassing previous finance ministers such as Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P. Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, and Morarji Desai in terms of total budget speeches.