Budget 2025: Government to transform India Post into public logistics firm, announces Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : X Budget 2025 speech

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing Budget 2025, said India Post will be transformed into the large public logistic organisation with 1.5 lakh rural post offices to become a catalyst for the rural economy. With the support of India Post Payments Bank and 2.4 lakh dak sevaks, it aims to become a catalyst for rural logistics and development.

"India Post will also be transformed as a large public logistics organisation. This will meet the rising needs of Vishwakarma, new entrepreneurs, women, self-help groups, MSMEs, and the larger business organisations," said Sitharaman.