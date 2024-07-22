Union Minister Chirag Paswan expects 'good budget' for food processing ministry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan is looking for a good budget allocation for his ministry for setting up processing units across the country as it will help create job opportunities for local people and also boost farmers' income. Chirag said that the ministry has sent the wishlist to the finance ministry but avoided disclosing the content of the request.

However, he claimed of not sure about how much of his wishlist would be accepted in this year's budget, considering the limitations but asserted that in a few years, all of it would be accepted.

Chirag Paswan's three priorities

Meanwhile, Chirag highlighted his three priorities which comprise setting up food processing units, taking Indian brands to global markets and clearing various misconceptions regarding processed foods. He expressed a desire to see Indian products in the global markets. He also highlighted that processing unit set-up proposals, especially agro-based, were coming from all states.

On being asked about his wishlist, Paswan said, "My wishlist is really high. But then yes, I do understand because this is the budget for the rest of the financial year. So, I do understand there will be a lot of concerns, a lot of limitations in it." "Though I have sent my proposal, but then I don't know how much of that will get accepted, but then, yes, in due course of time, I think by the next financial year. Because I think that this ministry deserves, and we do demand also, a good budget because, through this, we can actually do something like carpet bombing, you know, by not only setting up these food processing units, but also giving employment to the local people," he added.

Food Processing ministry 'very very close to PM'

Paswan asserted that the food processing ministry is "very very close" to PM Modi adding that that under his guidance the sector will flourish in the coming years. Furthermore, Chirag said that the processing level in India is low as compared to developed nations and hence setting up of the processing units is his priority. Moreover, creating the right awareness about the benefits of processed food is also his priority.

"Also, an awareness because there are a lot of misleading advertisements, misleading theories that pop up concerning the processing of the food because in India we still come with that mindset that food should be fresh and direct from the farm and all that concept that we have," Chirag said. Chirag also spoke about the promotion of the food processing sector and denied any need for it. He underscored that demand for processed food is growing because of nuclear families and working couples.

Chirag emphasises local processing

Emphasising the need for local processing, he said that there is immense potential for food processing in Bihar and the Northeast. Talking about Bihar, he said that his constituency Hajipur is famous for banana production and hence is appropriate for banana chips processing units. Similar is the case with Muzaffarpur as it produces litchi fruit.

Chirag on FDI

On foreign direct investment (FDI) in the food processing sector in the coming 10 years, the minister said he has not set any target. "We have not worked on that yet. But then, definitely, as a ministry, we are looking forward to a huge expansion plan" not only at the national level but also at block levels", he said. Notab;y, the food processing sector has been able to attract nearly USD 7 billion worth of FDI in the last 10 years.

