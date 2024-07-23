Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman lays out nine priorities of Modi 3.0 govt for 'Viksit Bharat' | Check here

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman lays out nine priorities of Modi 3.0 govt for 'Viksit Bharat' | Check here The Budget outlined nine priorities for the upcoming year, including a focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture.