BSE smallcap to be in focus as company wins NHAI projects in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) will be in focus on Monday, December 8, 2025, as the company has won two contracts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). According to the company, the projects, worth Rs 277 crore, have been secured through the e-tender process. In the last trading session, the stock had closed at Rs 37.77 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 879.60 crore. The 52-week high and low of the counter are Rs 59.59 and 26.80, respectively.

Collection of user fees at toll plazas

According to the information shared, the contract work includes the collection of user fees at the fee plaza sections of highways in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The orders also include upkeep/maintenance of adjacent blocks.

Sangli-Solapur Highway

The company stated that it has been awarded a contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to collect tolls at the Ankadhal Toll Plaza (274.800 km) on the Sangli-Solapur Highway (NH-166) in Maharashtra for a period of one year. The total contract is valued at approximately Rs 41.97 crore.

In another filing, the company said it has been awarded the toll collection work for one year at the Krishnagiri fee plaza at km 87.500 of the Hosur to Krishnagiri section, from km 33.130 to km 93.000 of NH44 (old NH7) in the State of Tamil Nadu. The total value of this contract is approximately ₹235.42 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects Q2 FY26 Results

Earlier, the company reported a fall of 33.30 per cent to Rs 102.11 crore in sales in the September quarter, compared to Rs 153.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 11.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating profit margin (OPM) fell to 3.86 per cent from 11.86 per cent in Q2. Profit Before Depreciation and Taxes (PBDT) fell from a profit of Rs 16.37 crore to a loss of RS 9.65 crore, while PBT also fell from a profit of Rs 14.77 crore to a loss of Rs 11.05 crore.

