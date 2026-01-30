BJP launches mega nationwide outreach to promote Union Budget 2026 with 150 press meets, podcasts The BJP has announced a large-scale nationwide outreach plan to promote the Union Budget 2026, involving 150 press conferences, influencer collaborations, podcasts, and public discussions. The party will engage multiple social groups and publish opinion pieces by top leaders.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rolled out an extensive national plan to amplify the reach and impact of the upcoming Union Budget 2026. As per details, party president Nitin Nabin has formed a central committee led by national general secretary Tarun Chugh. The panel includes leaders such as Saroj Pandey, Anil Antony, Narendra Singh Raina, GVL Narasimha Rao, Devesh Kumar, Shrikant Sharma, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, Sanjay Tandon and Guru Prakash Paswan.

Countrywide campaign from February 1 to 15

According to the party's blueprint, the 'Budget Outreach Campaign 2026' will run from February 1 to 15 across the country. BJP leaders and spokespersons are set to hold more than 150 press conferences nationwide. These events will also involve Union ministers, Chief Ministers and state ministers. Each department-specific minister will address issues relevant to their ministries. Meanwhile, press conferences will be held in phases from February 2 to 10 to ensure wide coverage and participation.

Engagements with key social groups

The BJP also plans to hold discussions with various social and professional groups. These include students, youth, professionals, farmers, women, small and medium entrepreneurs, traders, labourers and artisans. The party believes such engagement will deepen public understanding of budget provisions and their long-term impact.

Digital push through influencers, reels and podcasts

A strong social media campaign will spotlight the key features of the budget. BJP leaders will collaborate with social media influencers to disseminate content, including short video reels. The party is also preparing to involve senior leaders and Union ministers in dedicated podcasts to explain the budget narrative directly to the public. Editorials by Union ministers and chief ministers will also be published in major newspapers as part of the communication strategy.

Nationwide budget chaupals and public dialogues

The party will organise discussions and chaupal-style gatherings across India to create widespread conversation about the budget. According to the BJP, this is not an ordinary budget but a critical roadmap that will help transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Union Budget 2026

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a record ninth consecutive Budget on February 1, which is expected to contain reform measures aimed at shoring up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation. This will take Sitharaman closer to the record of 10 Budgets that were presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai over different time periods. Desai presented a total of 6 budgets during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1959-1964, and 4 Budgets between 1967-1969. Former Finance Ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee had presented nine and eight Budgets respectively under different Prime Ministers.

