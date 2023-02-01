BJP plans to hold 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight 'pro-people' measures of Union Budget 2023 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP plans to hold a 12-day nationwide campaign to highlight 'pro-people' measures of Union Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023: In an attempt to highlight the "pro-people" measures of the Union Budget 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a 12-day nationwide on Wednesday, February 1. According to the party leaders, BJP leader Sushil Modi will coordinate the campaign which will culminate on February 12.

BJP president JP Nadda has formed a task force comprising nine members to organise discussions, press conferences or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts across the country. The task force also includes party general secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings.

CMs of all BJP-ruled states would hold press conferences

As part of the campaign, Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states would hold press conferences a day after the presentation of the Union Budget. Meanwhile, BJP unit heads and leaders of the opposition in the assembly will also hold press conferences in states where the saffron party is not in power.

According to the party leaders, ministers of the Narendra Modi-led government will hold press conferences in as many as 50 major cities of the country to highlight the "pro-people" measures announced in the budget. Further, the party is also expected to hold a meeting of its spokespersons after the budget is presented in Parliament on February 1.

BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

BJP aims to cash in the campaign ahead of 2024 general elections

It should be mentioned here that this Union Budget will be the last full-fledged budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government as the general elections will be held in 2024. Hence, the ruling BJP at the Centre wants to make the most out of this campaign.

This year, the budget is said to be an exercise of managing several objectives: movement to fiscal prudence, stimulating growth without accompanying inflation, garnering more resources through non-tax measures and providing sops where necessary.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News