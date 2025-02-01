Bank Holidays in February 2025: Banks to remain closed on these days, check state-wise full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RBI has issued the official list of bank holidays for February 2025.

Bank Holidays in February 2025: Banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month along with all Sundays. Apart from these, banks also remain closed for state-specific festivals and other important observances. These holidays are fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

To make sure that you don't have any problems related to bank-related transactions, it is important to have the complete list of holidays in advance. The regulatory body has issued the official list of bank holidays for February 2025.

According to the information available on the official website of RBI, banks will remain closed for 8 days - including national and regional holidays - apart from Sundays and second & fourth Saturdays.

February 3 (Monday) Saraswati Puja - Agartala

February 11 (Tuesday) Thai Poosam -Chennai



February 12 (Wednesday) Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday - Shimla



February 15 (Saturday) Lui-Ngai-Ni - Imphal



February 19 (Wednesday) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti- Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur



February 20 (Thursday) Statehood Day/State Day - Aizwal



February 26 (Wednesday) Mahashivratri -- Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad (both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Rachi, Shimla, Srinagar, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram



February 28 (Friday) Losar - Gangtok

Bank Holidays in February 2025: Weekly Offs

In addition to this, banks will remain closed on - February 2 (Sunday), February 8 (Second Saturday), February 9 (Sunday), February 16 (Sunday), February 22 (Fourth Saturday) and February 23 (Sunday).

Bank Holidays in February 2025: Online Banking To Be Available

It is important to note that online banking will remain available on all these days even though banks are closed. This will make sure that customers will not face any disruptions. They can do almost all the transactions and bank-related online from the comfort of their homes even on bank holidays.