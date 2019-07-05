Friday, July 05, 2019
     
Government lower fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for FY20

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 14:01 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal from the earlier estimate of 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

"The fiscal deficit this year is 3.3 per cent brought down from 3.4 per cent," she said while presenting Budget for 2019-20.

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent. 

