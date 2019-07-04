Economic Survey 2018-19 outlines PM Modi's vision to make India $5 trillion economy

Image Source : AP More than 60% of India's population is dependent on farming and favourable monsoon rains. Economic Survey focusses more on private investment to boost growth.

The Economic Survey 2018-19 was tabled by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. The theme of the Survey is about enabling a “shifting of gears” to sustained economic growth for objective of US$5 trillion by 2024-25.

The survey stresses that India needs to grow at 8 per cent per year to reach the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“To achieve the vision of #Economy@5trillion, India needs to shift its gears to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8%. The Survey departs from traditional thinking by viewing the economy as being either in a virtuous or a vicious cycle, and thus never in equilibrium. Rather than viewing the national priorities of fostering economic growth, demand, exports and job creation as separate problems, the Survey views these macroeconomic phenomena as complementary to each other,” the Economic Survey vision statement reads. Here’s listing key components of India’s Economic Survey 2018-19.