Budget 2019-20: Indian economy to reach $3trillion in current fiscal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2019-20: Indian economy to reach $3 trillion in current fiscal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting her first Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that India will become a $3 trillion economy in the financial year 2019-2020.

She also said that many structural changes are needed for the country to become a $5 trillion economy, adding the target is eminently achievable.

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 released on Thursday also set out a vision for the country to reach the landmark level of $5 trillion economy by the year 2024-25.

It said that to achieve that target India will have to grow at the rate of 8 per cent per year.

