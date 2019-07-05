Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Budget News
  5. Budget 2019-20: Indian economy to reach $3trillion in current fiscal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2019-20: Indian economy to reach $3trillion in current fiscal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 released on Thursday also set out a vision for the country to reach the landmark level of $5 trillion economy by the year 2024-25. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 12:06 IST
Representative News Image

Budget 2019-20: Indian economy to reach $3 trillion in current fiscal, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting her first Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that India will become a $3 trillion economy in the financial year 2019-2020.

She also said that many structural changes are needed for the country to become a $5 trillion economy, adding the target is eminently achievable.

Related Stories

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 released on Thursday also set out a vision for the country to reach the landmark level of $5 trillion economy by the year 2024-25. 

It said that to achieve that target India will have to grow at the rate of 8 per cent per year.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman for public private partnership in railways

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySitharaman proposes additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on housing loans | Live Updates Next StorySensex falls over 170 points as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget in Parliament  