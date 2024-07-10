ACME Group's 'Connect' Fund Receives First Round of Funding, Propelling India's AVGC Sector Forward

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT ACME Group's Managing Director and CEO, Ramon Talwwar.

In a groundbreaking move, the ACME Group's 'Connect' Fund has successfully secured its first round of funding, marking a significant milestone for India's burgeoning Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic (AVGC) sector. This fund, established under the AFPL CAT II AIF Trust and registered with SEBI (Registration No.: IN/AIF2/23/24/1309), is the first of its kind in India dedicated to the AVGC industry.

Ramon Talwwar, the Managing Director and CEO of ACME Group, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support received. "We are incredibly grateful for the confidence shown by our investors. This funding is a testament to the potential of the AVGC sector and our commitment to nurturing its growth," Talwwar said. With over two decades of experience in capital markets, investment banking, and corporate finance, Talwwar's strategic vision is set to drive the fund's success.

Abhinav Shukla, the co-founder of the 'Connect' Fund, emphasized the transformative impact this fund will have on the AVGC industry. "Our goal is to integrate cutting-edge technology and digital platforms into our investment strategy, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry," Shukla stated. A veteran in the media and entertainment industry, Shukla's expertise will be pivotal in attracting further investments and forging strategic partnerships.

The AVGC sector in India, recognized by the government as a critical area of focus, is currently valued at approximately $4 billion and is projected to triple to $12 billion by 2030. This rapid growth is fueled by the increasing demand for digital media, immersive gaming, and innovative entertainment content. The 'Connect' Fund's project scope, nearly INR 300 Crores, is poised to capitalize on this growth, providing much-needed capital to high-potential AVGC companies.

The infusion of capital from the 'Connect' Fund is expected to act as a catalyst for the AVGC sector, driving technological innovation and creating new market opportunities. As the industry continues to evolve, the fund aims to support companies that are pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology, ultimately contributing to the sector's long-term sustainability and growth.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)