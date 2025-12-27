Top features to look for in a salary account in 2026 A careful review of features saves time, reduces friction, and keeps money management tidy. This article outlines the key features to assess before opening or switching an account in 2025.

New Delhi:

Salaried professionals in India expect more from day-to-day banking in 2025. The right account should feel seamless, secure, and simple to maintain, without creating hidden effort. A careful review of features saves time, reduces friction, and keeps money management tidy. This article outlines the key features to assess before opening or switching an account in 2025.

Everyday Banking Convenience

A modern salary account should remove routine hassles and support monthly cash flow. Look for:

Easy account opening with full KYC, quick activation, and instant virtual debit details

Reliable salary credit alerts, clear statements, and simple proof downloads for loans and visas

Wide ATM access and fair charges for cash withdrawals across India

Free or low-cost fund transfers through UPI, NEFT, IMPS, and scheduled payments

Sweep in and sweep out options that automate idle balance management

Digital Journeys and Security

Daily life rests on mobile-first banking. A strong digital salary account balances security and usability. Prioritise:

An intuitive app with responsive design, offline features for key tasks, and clear navigation

Robust security with device binding, app-based PIN, biometric login, and RBI-compliant authentication

Real-time controls for cards, UPI, and limits, plus instant freeze and unfreeze

Meaningful alerts that flag unusual activity without spamming the inbox

Clean data privacy notices and in-app consent controls

Value Added Benefits That Matter

Not all extras add value. Focus on benefits that genuinely support working professionals:

Transparent fee schedule with clear minimum balance rules and charge caps

Interest on savings balance credited on time, with simple explanations of how it is calculated

Card rewards that fit daily spend in India, such as fuel, travel, or groceries

Reimbursements that are practical, like domestic ATM fee waivers or lost card assistance

Convenient tools for tax saving and proofs, including interest certificates and capital gains reports

Service Experience and Support

Service can be the difference between a smooth month and avoidable stress. Prefer banks that offer:

Responsive chat and call support with sensible resolution timelines

Helpful in-app help centres with searchable guides and short video explainers

Clear processes for dispute handling, including chargeback steps and status tracking

Network of branches for tasks that still need a visit, such as locker access or complex requests

Practical Checks Before You Decide

Before finalising a choice:

Compare the total cost of ownership for a typical year, not just headline fees

Review downtime history, user ratings, and security updates

Confirm employer tie-ups if the salary credit needs a specific bank

Test UPI and card performance in your daily routine, including travel and late-night use

Read the terms for sweep facilities, cheque services, and international usage

Consider joint account options, family banking features, and simple nominee updates during onboarding

Conclusion

Choosing a salary account in 2025 is about everyday ease, dependable security, and honest pricing. Use this checklist to carefully compare providers and select the one that fits your needs. Reputable names in the market, such as IDFC FIRST Bank, can be assessed on these exact criteria to make an informed, confident decision.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com.)