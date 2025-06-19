Skoda Kylaq Review: Big features in a compact package Despite being under 4 meters in length (to qualify for tax benefits), the Kylaq manages to look and feel bigger than it is, thanks to its upright stance, square wheel arches, and excellent proportions. It doesn’t scream for attention — it earns it.

If you are planning to buy a compact SUV that balances value, safety, and real-world comfort, the Skoda Kylaq makes a strong case. It skips forced style choices and focuses on what actually improves your driving experience. It may be the most affordable offering in Skoda’s India portfolio, but the Kylaq is proof that big features, thoughtful design, and serious capability can come in a compact package.

In June, ACKO Drive is offering a flat discount of Rs 67,000 on the Skoda Kylaq. This makes it even more appealing for anyone looking to get more for their budget without cutting corners.

Clean & Sharp Exterior Design

At first glance, the Kylaq grabs attention, not with unnecessary flash, but with sheer design discipline. Drawing from Skoda’s signature design language, the Kylaq features:

A muscular bonnet with clean creases

A wide butterfly grille with chrome accents

Crystalline LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs

Sculpted sides with character lines and roof rails

A robust rear profile with C-shaped tail lamps

Despite being under 4 meters in length (to qualify for tax benefits), the Kylaq manages to look and feel bigger than it is, thanks to its upright stance, square wheel arches, and excellent proportions. It doesn’t scream for attention — it earns it.

A Thoughtful Interior

Step inside, and the Kylaq instantly feels several notches above its price bracket. The cabin is a blend of European elegance and Indian practicality. Key highlights include:

Dual-tone dash with textured finishes and metallic accents

Leatherette upholstery on higher variants

Front ventilated seats (Signature+ and Prestige)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Rear AC vents and centre armrest for added passenger comfort

Skoda has focused on small but impactful touches like:

Smartphone pockets on the front seatbacks

Coat hooks & ticket holders

Cooled glovebox and rear USB-C charging ports

Generous boot space (385 litres)

With a 60:40 split-folding rear seat, the Kylaq easily adapts to weekend luggage or shopping sprees.

Tech Features Included

While many rivals offer feature-rich top variants, the Kylaq impresses by distributing practical features even in the base and mid variants. Here’s a quick rundown:

From the base Classic variant, you get:

LED tail lamps

Power windows with anti-pinch

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tilt & telescopic steering adjustment

Remote central locking

Manual AC with a dust and pollen filter

Moving up to Signature and Prestige trims adds:

Electric sunroof

Cruise control

Push-button start with smart key

Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers

Ambient lighting

Rear camera with dynamic guidelines

Wireless phone charger with cooling pad

Skoda's MySkoda Connect App also enables connected car tech like geo-fencing, live location tracking, driving behaviour analysis, and trip history, offering excellent control even when you're away from your car.

Safety Features Across All Variants

Safety has been a Škoda trademark, and the Kylaq reinforces it in style. What stands out is that all variants come with 6 airbags as standard — something unheard of in the compact SUV space.

Other safety features include:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill Hold Control

Multi-collision braking

ISOFIX mounts for child seats

TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Reverse camera and rear sensors

Whether you're a solo commuter or a parent driving your kids around, the Kylaq inspires confidence at every turn.

Powertrain and Ride Quality

The Kylaq runs on a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It produces 85 kW of power and 178 Nm of torque. You can choose between a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. Although it’s a three-cylinder engine, it feels refined and performs smoothly in actual use.

The suspension is tuned to comfortably handle bad roads and potholes. It doesn’t bounce too much but keeps the car stable at speed. Steering stays light in traffic and firms up at highway speeds, making the Kylaq easy to handle in different conditions.

Trim Line-Up and What You Get

Skoda offers the Kylaq in four trims:

Classic: Basic but solid. Includes six airbags, manual AC, steel wheels, and core safety tech.

Signature: Adds auto headlamps, virtual cockpit, Climatronic AC, and a rear-view camera.

Signature+: Adds wireless charging, electric sunroof, paddle shifters (in automatic), and better wheels.

Prestige: Brings leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and more comfort features.

This clear structure lets you pick based on what you actually need. It avoids forcing features into lower variants while making sure nothing essential is left out.

Limited-Time Offer with ACKO Drive

ACKO Drive is offering exclusive discounts this June on the Skoda Kylaq, with savings of Rs 67,000. These savings are available only for a short time and can help you stretch your budget into a higher trim or reduce your loan burden.

If you're looking for a car that’s compact in size but big in value, features, and road presence, the Kylaq belongs on your shortlist.

Disclaimer:

The discounts and promotional offers mentioned in this blog are valid only for June 2025. All price reductions are subject to vehicle availability and stock levels on the ACKO Drive platform. Offers may vary by location and are applicable only while stocks last. ACKO Drive reserves the right to modify or discontinue these offers without prior notice. For the most current pricing and availability, please visit the ACKO Drive website. Terms and conditions apply.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)