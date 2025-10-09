Looking for a share market app? MO Riise by Motilal Oswal has got you covered MO Riise by Motilal Oswal brings together speed, security, expert insights, advanced tools, and practical guidance in one powerful share market app.

New Delhi:

The share market offers countless opportunities to grow your hard-earned money, build wealth over time, and meet important financial goals. However, making the most of these opportunities starts with choosing the right platform. MO Riise is one you can confidently consider.

MO Riise comes with the credibility of Motilal Oswal, a SEBI-registered public entity, and the trust of more than 40 lakh users. With a strong focus on speed, security, advanced tools and research, and expert guidance, MO Riise gives you an edge in the share market.

Look closely at the features that make MO Riise one of the most powerful share market apps available today.

Quick demat account opening

You can open a demat account on MO Riise in less than 15 minutes. The whole process is entirely digital and requires minimal documentation. Just provide:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Bank details

After you complete the verification, you can begin exploring 6000+ Indian equities, US stocks, Futures and Options (F&O), commodities, IPO listings, and more.

Single-click trade execution

MO Riise’s single-click trade execution makes a real difference. Once you analyse a stock and decide to buy or sell, you can place your order instantly. This feature is particularly valuable during volatile market conditions where even a few seconds can impact your returns.

MO Riise even supports unlimited order placement, so you do not face restrictions based on the size or value of your trades.

Powerful technical analysis tools and features

MO Riise equips you with professional-grade market analysis features. You can use:

Multiple chart formats, including candlestick, line, and bar views for detailed price tracking

Technical indicators like Relative Strength Index (RSI), Bollinger Bands, and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to assess momentum and volatility

Flexible timeframes ranging from 1 minute to 1 day for both short-term and long-term analysis

Real-time option chain data to track strike prices, open interest, and implied volatility

Pre-defined or ready-made options strategies for F&O traders

All these features combined make MO Riise a powerful, all-in-one app for stock market analysis.

High security

Each time you log in to MO Riise, you must authenticate with a PIN, password, OTP, or fingerprint. These strong security checks protect your personal and financial information from unauthorised access and give you peace of mind while participating in the share market.

Expert research and daily recommendations

You can access high-quality research on 260+ stocks covering 21+ industries done by research experts. This research is updated regularly, so you always have timely, data-driven insights. You also get daily stock recommendations backed by thorough technical and fundamental analysis.

Curated stock collections

MO Riise makes stock discovery easier through its curated collections:

Most bought stocks : Identify companies seeing the strongest buying momentum.

Most searched stocks : Track stocks users are searching the most in MO Riise.

Debt-free companies : Focus on financially strong companies with no debt burden.

Highest dividend payers : Find stocks that deliver consistent and high dividend payouts.

FII favourites: See what stocks are being favoured by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

These curated collections save time by filtering the market into focused, high-potential groups. Whether you prioritise stability, income, or trending opportunities, these ready-made lists act as your guide.

Affordable global diversification through fractional trading

The US market, the world’s largest and most influential, is home to many leading global companies across technology, healthcare, finance, and more. Some examples are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, and Netflix.

While US stocks are often expensive, fractional ownership makes them accessible to everyone. You do not have to buy a full share; just having $1 is enough to get started. This opens doors to international growth while minimising risk through geographic diversification.

Pay Later Margin Trading Facility (MTF) with 4x leverage

Sometimes, you see a compelling opportunity in the market but lack the funds to act on it. MO Riise’s Pay Later (MTF) bridges that gap by offering up to 4x leverage on your funds. This extra buying power lets you capitalise on high-conviction opportunities, participate in larger trades, or diversify without selling existing holdings.

FAQ section and video tutorials

To assist users at all levels, MO Riise includes a detailed FAQ section and video tutorials that answer common questions about the app, trading, and even navigating IPO applications. These easy-to-access learning resources help you understand the share market better, use the in-built tools confidently, and make the most of its benefits.

StoCoMo: India's latest hub trader network

StoCoMo, an in-app community of traders, allows you to connect with market enthusiasts and industry experts through regular live discussions and learning sessions. You can use the space to:

Get answers to your queries and clear doubts

Share your market insights, ideas, and trading techniques

Learn from the successes and mistakes of fellow participants

Join discussions on the latest market trends and events

Remain informed about emerging opportunities

Whether you are a Motilal Oswal customer or not, you can join the platform for free.

MO Riise | A complete platform for all your stock market needs

MO Riise by Motilal Oswal brings together speed, security, expert insights, advanced tools, and practical guidance in one powerful share market app. Get advantages like instant demat account opening, single-click trading, curated stock ideas, multiple order types, margin trading support, affordable global diversification, educational resources, and a thriving community through StoCoMo.

Every feature in MO Riise is thoughtfully designed to match the expectations of today’s stock market participants. So, why wait? Download MO Riise today and make your stock market journey more efficient and informed.

