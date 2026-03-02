Holi 2026: Why Portable Coolers are Best for Outdoor Celebrations?

New Delhi:

Holi is just a few days away, which means two things: gatherings and outdoor celebrations. Whether you plan to spend time with friends and family on your balcony, terrace, or courtyard, you must prepare to deal with the rising temperatures. A portable cooler is an excellent solution, as it offers personalised cooling. But if you think buying a new air cooler will inflate your festive spending, we have good news.

With the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, it is now easy to afford a portable air cooler , thanks to Easy EMIs and exclusive offers on air coolers from brands such as Bajaj, Symphony, and Voltas.

Why portable air coolers are perfect for Holi outdoor celebrations

Holi celebrations usually happen in open or semi-open spaces like terraces, courtyards, gardens, or society lawns. In such areas:

ACs are ineffective because cool air escapes.

Fans only circulate hot air.

Heat and humidity increase as more guests gather.

A portable air cooler works using evaporative cooling, delivering fresh, cooled air even in ventilated spaces. Here’s why it is ideal:

Designed for outdoor and semi-open use

Lower electricity consumption than ACs

Easy to move with castor wheels

Works on inverter during power cuts

Suitable for both festive and daily summer use

After Holi, you can easily move it indoors to your bedroom or living room — making it a practical long-term investment.

How to choose the best portable air cooler for Holi 2026

Before buying, consider these important factors:

1.Tank capacity

20–30L: Small balconies or personal use

35–45L: Medium terraces or gatherings

50L+: Large outdoor spaces

Larger tanks mean longer cooling without refilling.

2. Air Throw Distance: Look for models with 25–40 feet air throw for effective outdoor cooling.

3. Cooling pad type

Honeycomb pads : Better water retention, stronger cooling

Wood wool pads: Budget-friendly but less durable

4. Inverter Compatibility: Essential during Holi power fluctuations.

5. Portability and design: Tower coolers save space. Desert coolers offer stronger cooling. Choose based on your celebration setup.

Portable cooler vs AC: Which is better for Holi?

Feature Portable air cooler Air conditioner Outdoor use Effective Ineffective Electricity cost Low High Installation No installation Requires setup Portability Easy to move Fixed Best for Terraces, lawns, balconies Closed rooms

For Holi outdoor celebrations, a portable air cooler is the smarter and more cost-effective option.

Top portable air coolers to buy this Holi 2026

Here are some of the best-selling portable air coolers available during the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale:

Model Capacity Price EMI starting from Voltas Delite 36 36 L Rs. 5,499 Rs. 830 Bajaj PMH 36 Torque 36 L Rs. 5,600 Rs. 830 Symphony HiFlo 40 40 L Rs. 6,090 Rs. 907 Crompton Zelus DAC 43 43 L Rs. 6,490 Rs. 850 Havells Tuono 40 L Rs. 10,137 Rs. 932

Limited-time Holi 2026 air cooler offers

Upgrading your home cooling doesn't have to break your festive budget. Bajaj Mall offers several financial benefits:

Havells desert coolers: Select 55L models feature zero down payment and EMIs starting at Rs. 866.

Symphony: Enjoy up to 40% off and starting EMIs of Rs. 833.

Voltas air coolers: Ultra-affordable monthly installments starting at just Rs. 586.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv this Holi?

Bringing home a new air cooler is even easier during the festive season. With Bajaj Finserv, you do not have to delay your purchase or stretch your budget to stay cool this summer. You can divide the cost into pocket-friendly instalments, so your spending stays balanced while you focus on celebrations, guests, and festive fun.

Here is how simple the process is:

● Browse online: Explore a wide range of air coolers on Bajaj Mall and compare important features such as tank capacity, cooling pads, airflow and inverter compatibility to find the right fit for your space.

● Visit partner stores: Shortlist your preferred models and visit a nearby Bajaj Finserv partner store to see them in person. You can get assistance from a store representative before making your decision.

● Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance your purchase with Easy EMI loans of up to Rs. 5 lakh and choose a repayment tenure that suits your monthly budget.

● Check eligibility online: You can quickly check your pre-approved loan limit on the Bajaj Finserv website using your mobile number and OTP — making the process fast and hassle-free.

● Use the Insta EMI Network Card: If you are an existing cardholder, convert eligible air cooler purchases into EMIs instantly through a completely paperless process.

With Bajaj Finserv, you can enjoy powerful and energy-efficient cooling today while managing your finances comfortably. Whether you are preparing for Holi gatherings or getting ready for peak summer, this flexible financing option helps you stay cool without financial stress.