Avon Cycles Launches 'Desh Ki Ride': An Integral Part of Life

Avon Cycles, India’s largest bicycle manufacturer, presents Desh Ki Ride, a film celebrating the bicycle’s role as an essential part of Indian life. The film showcases how cycling connects people, promotes health, and supports sustainability across the nation’s diverse landscapes.

Spanning 144 cities and 18 states, Desh Ki Ride highlights the transformative power of bicycles in both urban and rural settings. From a child’s first ride to a senior citizen’s daily commute, the film portrays cycling as a lifelong companion. It also honors the bicycle’s evolution, from empowering freedom fighters to becoming a modern symbol of fitness and environmental consciousness.

Shri. Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD of Avon Cycles, said, “This film reflects our 70-year legacy and passion for bicycles. It showcases how bicycles have evolved from being a simple mode of transport to a symbol of health, recreation, and sustainability. We are proud to highlight cycling’s enduring role in India’s growth story.”

Mr. Rishi Pahwa, Joint MD, added, “Desh Ki Ride inspires people to embrace cycling not just for transportation but as a way of life that promotes wellness and environmental care.”

Mr. Mandeep Pahwa, ED, shared, “This film is a tribute to every road, village, and dream of India. We aim to make cycling a way of life, bringing people together and celebrating their journeys.”

With over 75 years of expertise, Avon Cycles continues to provide sustainable and reliable cycling solutions. Desh Ki Ride inspires individuals to embrace the joy of cycling and its positive impact on daily life, paving the way for a healthier, greener future.

Watch Complete Film here - https://youtu.be/yKtjST7SSd4?si=tLNfgK-y3XeafZ9I

Join Avon in celebrating cycling as a symbol of freedom, unity, and sustainability for generations to come.

