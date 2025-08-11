2025 World Schools Team Chess Championship: India’s Triumph, Freedom Holding Corp.’s Impact The 2025 championship not only crowned India as champions but also celebrated the achievements of Kazakhstan, the USA, and Kyrgyzstan, while setting a global agenda for chess in education.

The 2025 World Schools Team Chess Championship, organized by the International School Chess Federation (ISCF) with support from FIDE and Freedom Holding Corp., concluded in the United States, bringing together more than 50 teams from 40 countries. The event served not only as a venue for intense competition but also as a global platform for educational innovation. Throughout the week, young chess players demonstrated exceptional levels of strategic thinking, discipline, and psychological resilience.

India’s Victory: Strategy and Skill

India claimed a decisive victory, standing atop the podium for the first time in the history of the championship. The team’s success was driven by strategic preparation, strong coordination, and effective role distribution:

A. R. Ilamparthi (14) – Team captain and gold medalist on Board 4. His win over a Tajikistan player in the final round was pivotal.

Pranav K. P. (13) – Reserve player, gold medalist with a perfect 8/8 score, and one of only three players in the entire championship to achieve an undefeated record. His decisive win against a U.S. opponent secured critical points for India.

Vidya Patel (15) and Rajesh Mittal (14) – Together won 8 out of 10 games in the group stage, providing stability for the team’s success.

“The Indian chess school focuses on early development of analytical skills. Our players train six hours a day, balancing sports and academics. This victory is the result of a systemic effort,” said the team’s coach, Sanjay Gupta.

Kazakhstan, USA, and Kyrgyzstan: Worthy Contenders

Kazakhstan, finishing second in the team standings, demonstrated outstanding consistency. Imangali Akhilbay (Board 2) won gold with a perfect 8/8.

The USA claimed third place thanks to solid performances from Arnav Solan (reserve) and Tori Porat (Board 3).

A remarkable highlight came from Edisa Berdibaeva of Kyrgyzstan, who claimed gold on Board 3 with a perfect 8/8, defeating top opponents from the USA and Kazakhstan. She became one of just three players to achieve a flawless score in the championship.

Final Team Standings — Top 5

Velammal MHS School (India) – Gold

National School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Silver

The Harker School (USA) – Bronze

Astana 2 RSPM (Kazakhstan)

University High School (USA)

Board Winners

Board 1 — Gold: Gabriel Gabadadze (Georgia)

Board 2 — Gold: Imangali Akhilbay (Kazakhstan, 8/8)

Board 3 — Gold: Edisa Berdibaeva (Kyrgyzstan, 8/8)

Board 4 — Gold: A. R. Ilamparthi (India)

Reserve Board (Board 5) — Gold: Pranav K. P. (India, 8/8)

Smart Moves Summit: Chess as an Educational Tool

Alongside the championship, the two-day Smart Moves Summit explored the role of chess in enhancing education. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich stated:

“Thanks to the support of Timur Turlov and Freedom Holding Corp., we have opened a new chapter in the history of chess. Declaring 2026 as the Year of Chess in Schools is our contribution to the future of education.”

Timur Turlov, President of ISCF and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., emphasized:

“This championship confirmed that chess is a global language connecting generations. Freedom Holding Corp. is proud to serve as the general partner. Since 2023, we have invested $2 million in developing school tournaments and educational programs — and that’s just the beginning.”

Freedom Holding Corp.’s Role in the Championship

The success of WSTC 2025 was made possible in large part thanks to the strategic partnership with Freedom Holding Corp. The company funded a $500,000 prize pool, organized global live streams that reached over 1.5 million viewers, and hosted masterclasses with grandmasters analyzing key games.

“WSTC 2025 is an important milestone in our long-term mission. We are building infrastructure so that chess is no longer an elite sport, but accessible to every child,” said Timur Turlov.

The 2025 championship not only crowned India as champions but also celebrated the achievements of Kazakhstan, the USA, and Kyrgyzstan, while setting a global agenda for chess in education. As Arkady Dvorkovich concluded:

“Our partnership with Freedom Holding Corp. and Timur Turlov is a clear example of how collaboration can transform the future. Chess is no longer just a game — it’s becoming a philosophy of thinking.”

