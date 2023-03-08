Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav plays flute in 'Lord Krishna' getup during Holi celebrations in Patna | WATCH

Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
Tej Pratap Yadav was also seen playing the flute as he celebrated Holi with party workers at his official residence in Patna.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2023 17:38 IST
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav
Image Source : ANI Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav

Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated the traditional Lathmaar Holi at his official residence in Patna.

Tej Pratap Yadav was also seen playing flute as he celebrated the festival with party workers in Patna. 

Tej Pratap Yadav was seen dressing in an outfit which resembled Lord Krishna.

Tej Pratap also made a video call to Lalu Prasad Yadav infront of reporters to seek his blessings on Holi.

"I wish the people of our country a very happy holi," said Lalu Prasad Yadav while speaking to media over the video call.

Meanwhile, as part of celebrations, several foreign nationals, along with locals, celebrated the festival of Holi in Delhi's Paharganj.

People also celebrated Holi with flowers and 'gulaal' at Shree Siddhivinayak Devasthanam in Kolkata.

