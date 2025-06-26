Caught on Cam: Thar driver tries to run over cops during vehicle check in Bihar's Patna Patna: As the SUV sped off, police officers attempted to photograph its registration number using a mobile phone. However, due to the vehicle's high speed, their efforts were unsuccessful. The driver fled in the direction of Gardanibagh, prompting authorities to issue a citywide alert in response.

A dramatic CCTV video has emerged from Bihar's Patna showing a black Thar SUV attempting to mow down police personnel during a routine vehicle check. The incident occurred around 1:00 pm on June 24 (Tuesday) in the Chitkohra area under the jurisdiction of the Gardanibagh police station.

Driver accelerates instead of stopping at police checkpoint

According to officials, police personnel signalled the Thar to stop for inspection, but instead of complying, the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee. The vehicle nearly hit the police officers, who managed to jump aside at the last moment, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

Failed attempt to capture vehicle details

As the SUV sped away, police personnel attempted to photograph the vehicle’s registration number using a mobile phone, but were unsuccessful. The driver fled the scene in the direction of Gardanibagh, prompting an immediate alert.

Citywide alert issued and police launch chase

Traffic control authorities were quickly informed, and a flash message was issued from the control room. Multiple police stations, including Gardanibagh, Secretariat, Jakkanpur, and Kotwali, initiated a coordinated manhunt and set up checkpoints to intercept the fleeing vehicle.

Despite the efforts, the Thar driver managed to evade capture and escape.

Owner identified, further action underway

Police have since traced the vehicle's ownership and are moving ahead with legal proceedings. Investigations are ongoing to locate the driver and determine the motive behind the reckless and dangerous behaviour.

Man impersonating police officer caught smuggling liquor

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Patna's Agamkuan area arrested a man impersonating a police sub-inspector while smuggling a large quantity of liquor in violation of Bihar’s prohibition laws.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kishan, was wearing a police uniform at the time of his arrest. Officials from the Excise Department, acting on a tip-off, intercepted his four-wheeler, fitted with a Bihar Police sticker, on Wednesday.

During the inspection, officers found 199 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 1,105 tetra packs concealed inside the vehicle. While Kishan was dressed as a police SI, his driver was in civilian attire.

According to the district administration, the suspect failed to provide any identification or official documents, raising suspicions. A thorough search confirmed the illegal cargo, and both individuals were taken into custody.

Bihar has enforced a statewide ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol since 2016, and authorities continue to take strict action against violators. Further investigation into the case is underway.