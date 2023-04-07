Friday, April 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar organizes 'Iftar' party at his residence in Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar organizes 'Iftar' party at his residence in Patna

Iftar party: Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also attended the party at CM Nitish Kumar's residence today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Patna Updated on: April 07, 2023 20:17 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, nitish kumar organizes Iftar party, nitish kunar iftar party in patna, Patna,
Image Source : ANI. Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar organizes Iftar party at his residence.

Iftar party: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today (April 7) organized an Iftar party at his official residence in Patna. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also attended the party.

Earlier in the day, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, conducted a surprise inspection of the Patna Metro project work at the Rajendra Nagar Moin-ul-Haq stadium on Friday. Kumar instructed the officials to speed up the project, and especially asked them to focus on completing the underground projects as quickly as possible. 

He also held a review meeting with the officers of Urban Development Department as well as with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The contract for the construction has been given to the DMRC and it is funded by the Bihar government and Central government. The Bihar government also collaborated with the Japanese government for funds for this project.

During the inspection, the CM's Principal Secretary, Chief Secretary, City Commissioner, and the officials of DMRC were present. The construction of Patna metro is underway at several places including at Patna bypass, Rajendra Nagar, Danapur, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and some other places.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Mallikarjun Kharge dials Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, bats for 'united opposition' in 2024

ALSO READ: As Covid cases rise in India, Nitish Kumar urges Centre to provide fresh vaccine stocks

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Top News

Related Patna News

Latest News