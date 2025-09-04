Ziradei Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Amarjeet Kushwaha of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation won the seat by defeating Kamala Singh of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 25,510 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The Ziradei Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 106 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Ziradei is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Amarjeet Kushwaha of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation won the seat by defeating Kamala Singh of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 25,510 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Vijaylakshmi Devi won from the Siwan Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 92,857 votes by defeating Independent candidate Hena Shahab.

Ziradei Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Ziradei Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,773,86 voters in the Ziradei constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,463,49 voters were male and 1,310,28 were female. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 811 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ziradei in 2020 was 654 (622 men and 32 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Ziradei constituency was 2,536,12. Out of this, 1,376,13 voters were male and 1,159,95 were female. Four voters belonged to the third gender. There were 373 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ziradei in 2015 was 292 (218 men and 74 women).

Ziradei Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

Ziradei Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

Ziradei Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Ziradei Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation candidate Amarjeet Kushwaha won the seat with a margin of 25,510 votes (18.26%). He was polled 69,442 votes with a vote share of 48.11%. He defeated Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Kamala Singh, who got 43,932 votes (30.44%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Binod Tiwari stood third with 7,155 votes (4.96%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ramesh Singh Kushwaha won the seat with a margin of 6,091 votes (4.55%). He was polled 40,760 votes with a vote share of 29.99%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi got 34,669 votes (25.51%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Amarjeet Kushwaha stood third with 34,562 votes (25.43%).

2020: Amarjeet Kushwaha (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation)

2015: Ramesh Singh Kushwaha (Janata Dal United)

2010: Asha Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Shyam Bahadur Singh (Janata Dal United)

2005: Azazul Haque (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1996: Sheo Shanker Yadav (Janata Dal)

1995: Mohammad Shahabuddin (Independent)

1990: Mohammad Shahabuddin (Janata Dal)

1985: Tribhuvan Singh (Congress)

1980: Raghav Prasad (Janata Party)

1977: Raja Ram Choudhary (Congress)

1972: Sankarnath Vidyarthi (Independent)

1969: Zawar Hussain (Congress)

1967: Zawar Hussain (Congress)

1962: Raja Ram Choudhary (Swatantra Party)

1957: Zawar Hussain (Congress)

Ziradei Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,443,45 or 52.04% in the Ziradei Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,359,04 or 53.59%.