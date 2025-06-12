Woman constable dies, two cops injured after speeding Scorpio hits police team in Patna A woman constable was killed and two other police personnel were injured after a speeding car crashed into a police patrol unit on Atal Path near the Srikrishna Puri locality in Patna during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

Patna:

A woman constable died during treatment and two other police personnel were injured after a speeding Scorpio SUV crashed into a police patrol team on Atal Path near the Srikrishna Puri locality in Patna during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said. The incident occurred while officers from the Srikrishna Puri police station were conducting a routine vehicle check along Atal Path. The team, comprising a Sub-Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, and a woman constable, was examining a car when another vehicle — a Scorpio — approached at high speed and rammed into the vehicle being checked, resulting in serious injuries to all three personnel.

According to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar, the injured personnel were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the woman constable succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while the other two are said to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the Scorpio managed to flee the scene, but police arrested two passengers who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver.

"The incident happened while our officers were on duty conducting vehicle checks. The speeding Scorpio hit from behind, injuring three officers. One of them, the woman constable, later died in hospital. Two others are under treatment, and we have detained two occupants of the car. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the driver,” SSP Awkash Kumar said.

An investigation is underway, and the vehicle has been seized.

(With PTI inputs)