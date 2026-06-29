Witness in double murder case shot dead in Bihar's Saran; public protests, SIT set up

New Delhi:

A serious law-and-order incident has come to light from Bihar’s Saran district, where two people were attacked late on Sunday night in the Mufassil jurisdiction. One person was killed and another was critically injured after unknown attackers opened fire on them. The incident has created tension in the area, with locals coming out on the streets and protesting against the police administration, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

What happened late night

Around 12:20 am on June 28, 2026, police received information that a motorcycle lying in a damaged condition was found on the road between Methwalia Chowk and Chanchoura village. When the police patrol team reached the spot, they found two young men seriously injured. They were identified as Pankaj Rai and Manish Kumar, both residents of Methwalia village.

Both were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Chapra, where doctors declared Pankaj Rai dead on arrival. The other victim, Manish Kumar, was found in critical condition and was referred to Patna for advanced treatment.

Case turns into murder investigation

At first, police suspected a road accident. However, during the initial examination, bullet injury marks were found on both victims, after which the case was treated as a planned attack. Senior police officers reached the spot soon after the incident and spoke to the family members to gather details.

Police investigation has revealed an important link in the case. The deceased Pankaj Rai was a key witness in a double murder case registered at Mufassil police station. Officials said Pankaj had already given his statement in court under police protection in that earlier case.

Because of this background, police are now looking at the possibility that the attack was linked to old enmity, witness pressure, or a planned conspiracy.

After the incident, anger spread quickly in the area. Villagers blocked roads and staged protests against the police, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers and security for the victim’s family. Police officials later reached the spot again and convinced the protesters to clear the road. The situation was brought under control after discussions.

SIT formed, raids underway

Given the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate all angles. Police said multiple raids are being conducted in different locations. Based on initial inputs from the injured Manish Kumar, two suspects have also been taken into custody for questioning.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order as the investigation continues.

Report by Bipin Shrivastav