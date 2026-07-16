Will RJD lose its MPs too? Abhay Kushwaha meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, sparks political buzz

Patna:

Political speculation has intensified in Bihar after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Abhay Kushwaha met Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the latter's official residence in Patna. Kushwaha, who represents the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, held discussions with the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday, prompting widespread political chatter over the purpose and possible implications of the meeting.

While both the Bihar government and the RJD have maintained that it was a routine courtesy call focused on development issues concerning Kushwaha's constituency, the timing of the interaction has fuelled speculation amid reports of political realignments in several opposition parties across the country.

'Courtesy visit': CM office, RJD spokesperson

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting was a "courtesy visit" and should not be interpreted as carrying any political significance. Although the meeting triggered discussions about the possibility of shifting political equations just days before the by-election to the Bankipur assembly seat.

The RJD also moved swiftly to dismiss rumours surrounding the meeting. Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said Kushwaha had met the Chief Minister to raise matters related to the development of the Aurangabad parliamentary constituency.

He asserted that the interaction was limited to constituency-related concerns and there was no reason to attach political motives to the visit. "It was merely a courtesy call; no political significance should be read into it. MP Abhay Kushwaha went to meet the Chief Minister to discuss issues related to the development of his parliamentary constituency," Tiwari said.

Split in parties across the country

Despite these explanations, political observers believe the meeting has attracted attention because of the current national political climate.

It should be noted that in recent times, there have been splits among MPs from several opposition parties. In West Bengal, 20 Trinamool Congress MPs rebelled against the party. In Maharashtra, six MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) party also left the party. It is believed that all these MPs may support the NDA.

Adding to the intrigue is Kushwaha's own political journey. Before joining the RJD, he was associated with the Janata Dal (United), which is currently a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The RJD currently has four Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar: Misa Bharti from Pataliputra, Sudhakar Singh from Buxar, Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad and Surendra Prasad Yadav from Jehanabad.

(With PTI inputs)

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