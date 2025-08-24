Will Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' have an impact in Bihar? Here's what Prashant Kishor feels Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said Congress is just a follower of the RJD, and nobody takes Rahul Gandhi 'seriously' in the state. He said Gandhi and Congress have no respect in Bihar.

Patna:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is underway in Bihar. Through the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Congress aims to galvanise public support against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. However, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor doesn't feel Congress' yatra will have an impact in Bihar, as Rahul Gandhi has 'no respect' in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kishor said Congress is just a follower of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and nobody takes Rahul Gandhi 'seriously' in the state. Questioning whether anyone is even watching his yatra, Kishor said Gandhi is being taken seriously only because he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

'PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi ignoring real issues'

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have no respect in Bihar, Kishor said, while also questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring real issues such as corruption, migration, and poor education in the state.

"In the Bihar elections, to confuse people, Rahul Gandhi will criticise PM Modi, and PM Modi will criticise Rahul Gandhi. Both should be asked what the biggest problem in Bihar is," he said.

"The biggest problems in Bihar are migration, corruption, and a broken education system. Neither Rahul Gandhi is saying anything about it, nor is PM Modi speaking on it... The public will not be fooled this time... The public has a new option in the form of Jan Suraaj," he added.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra started from Sasaram on August 17 and will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. Through this yatra, the grand old party aims to garner support against the SIR driver in Bihar.

The yatra will be joined by top leaders of the opposition, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and top brass of the RJD. Top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu will also participate in the yatra.