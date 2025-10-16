Will Mukesh Sahani leave Mahagathbandhan again ahead of Bihar Elections 2025? What we know so far In the 2020 Bihar polls, Sahani was initially with the Mahagathbandhan but switched to the NDA after he did not get the number of seats he demanded.

Patna:

Bihar's political dynamics are once again on edge as Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has expressed growing dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing arrangements within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). His frustration centres around the Congress-led delay in announcing the names of candidates for the eight seats allocated to VIP, leaving Sahani feeling sidelined. Sources suggest that Sahani is deeply unhappy with the overall handling of seat distribution, raising the stakes for his relationship with the alliance.

The Mahagathbandhan had earlier committed to giving VIP ten seats, with four additional seats reportedly reserved for RJD candidates to contest. However, despite these promises, tensions have flared due to the lack of transparency and delays in finalising the list. Sahani, known for his tough bargaining, now faces a pivotal decision.

This is not the first time Sahani has found himself at odds with his political partners. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Sahani initially aligned with the Mahagathbandhan but defected to the NDA after the alliance failed to meet his seat demands. VIP contested 11 seats under the NDA banner, winning four, but the party’s fortunes dwindled when some MLAs defected to the BJP.

The current standoff has raised questions about whether Sahani will once again walk away from the Mahagathbandhan. Sources within the alliance suggest that the leadership, particularly RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, has drawn a hard line, insisting that the current deal is the best VIP can expect. If Sahani pushes further for more seats, the Mahagathbandhan could finalise its seat-sharing, leaving VIP in the cold.

The stakes are high with the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in two phases — on November 6 and November 11, 2025, with counting set for November 14. The outcome could be heavily influenced by VIP’s position within or outside the alliance.

As Sahani prepares to address the media at 4 PM today, the political world is watching closely. Will he stick with the alliance or rebel once again? His decision could have major implications for both VIP and the broader political landscape in Bihar ahead of the crucial elections.