Who was the last Congress CM in Bihar and what was the party's performance in Assembly polls since then?

Patna:

With Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing that polling for the crucial assembly elections in Bihar would be held in two phases, political parties have started their preparations in full swing. The Mahagathbandhan, the opposition camp led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has scrambled its top leaders, discussing the alliance's strategy for the Bihar polls in a bid to snatch the power from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance has not finalised its seat-sharing pact, with the RJD unwilling to give a larger chunk to its smaller allies, particularly the Congress. During the 2020 Bihar polls, Congress contested on 70 seats, but bagged just 19 of them, with a strike rate of 27.14 per cent.

Congress' poor strike, many political pundits suggested, was the reason why the grand alliance failed to form the government in Bihar in 2020. During the previous polls, the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, while the NDA just managed to retain power in the state by winning 125 constituencies.

Even though Congress is considered to be the weakling in the Mahagathbandhan, it has reportedly demanded 70 seats for itself for this year's assembly elections. However, the RJD has offered it between 52 and 55 seats.

Since Independence, Congress has had several stints in power in Bihar, governing the state for many of its initial years. However, the last Congress had its own chief minister in Bihar was in 1989 when Jagannath Mishra was sworn in as CM.

Jagannath Mishra, last Congress CM of Bihar

Mishra, who was passed away in 2019, was first sworn in as Bihar's chief minister in April 1975. However, he couldn't complete his tenure and his government was brought down in April 1977 due to Emergency.

In June 1980, Mishra again became the chief minister and severed till August 1983 for nearly three years. This was his longest tenure as Bihar CM.

In December 1989, he once again became the chief minister, but his tenure could last only for 95 days till March 1990 after the grand old party lost the assembly elections that year.

Congress' decline in Bihar since 1990

Since the 1990 assembly elections in Bihar, Congress' performance has declined in the state. Back then, the party had won 71 seats with a vote share of 24.78 per cent. Its performance dipped to new low in 1995 assembly polls after it won just 29 seats with a vote share of 16.27 per cent.

Congress' tally further reduced to 23 with a 11.06 per cent vote share in the 2000 Bihar elections. In the February 2005 assembly elections (when no party or alliance got a clear majority), the grand old party bagged just 10 seats, with its vote share dipping to a mere 5 per cent.

When the elections were held again in October that year, the party managed to win nine seats, with its vote share improving slightly to 6.09 per cent. In 2010 Bihar polls, the Congress's tally further reduced to four seats, but its vote share increased to 8.37 per cent.

Slight improvement but not a revival

During the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar, Congress' performance slightly improved after the party won 27 seats, but its vote share dipped to 6.7 per cent compared to 8.37 per cent in the previous polls. Notably, incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) had joined grand alliance after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA.

In the previous Bihar polls, Congress' tally, however, reduced to 19 seats with a vote share of 9.48 per cent. Even though Congress' tally reduced by eight seats, its vote share had increased by 2.78 per cent in 2020 compared to 2015.

Bihar assembly elections 2025 schedule

Coming back to 2025 Bihar elections, the polling would be held in two phases -- November 6 and November 11. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on November 14, as per the top poll body.